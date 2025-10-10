KI logo
Where Are Ukraine’s Oligarchs Now? Power, Projects, and Political Futures

2 min read
by KI Insights
Where Are Ukraine’s Oligarchs Now? Power, Projects, and Political Futures

Once the country’s kingmakers, Ukraine’s oligarchs have seen their fortunes and influence curtailed by war, sanctions, and political reform. Yet they remain far from irrelevant.

This KI Insights briefing, drawing on original analysis by political expert Anatoliy Oktysiuk, explores where Ukraine’s major oligarchs stand today – financially, politically, and geographically – and examines how they may seek to re-enter political life as the landscape evolves.

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights and a candid Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Time: 16:30 Kyiv time (15:30 in Brussels, 14:30 in London,  9:30 in Washington D.C.) Expected duration – 75 minutes.

How to register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:

Register here.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

The event is for KI Insights subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from a Kyiv Independent membership.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at insights.kyivindependent.com and get the first month for free.

For security reasons, we require time for vetting before accepting new subscribers and sharing access details. We prioritize trust and confidentiality – thank you for your understanding.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar

  • For Google Calendar, click here.
  • For Outlook Calendar, click here.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.

KI Insights

KI Insights is a strategic intelligence unit backed by the Kyiv Independent that provides an analytical subscription package and commercial research services. A subscription includes weekly updates, a comprehensive research library, exclusive events, and custom data requests. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead.

