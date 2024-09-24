The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, United States, Russia
Edit post

Zelensky's 'victory plan' contains 'no surprises,' Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Hodunova September 24, 2024 9:11 PM 2 min read
Western officials do not see a "breakthrough" in President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan."
President Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a joint briefing on the 33rd anniversary of the independence of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western officials do not see a "breakthrough" in President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan," which he is presenting this week in New York, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 24, citing undisclosed sources.

Kyiv has remained secretive about the plan's details, which Zelensky is set to discuss with U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit.

According to Zelensky, the "victory plan" consists of five points, focusing on Ukraine's security and geopolitical position, foreign military aid with the freedom to use it without restrictions, and economic support.

In addition to a NATO invitation and a pledge for arms supplies, Bloomberg previously reported that the plan includes a clear pathway to European Union membership.

One official described the plan as a "wish list," while another source familiar with Zelensky's discussions with foreign leaders said it contained "no surprises" and was not a "major game-changer," Bloomberg wrote.

At least one ally suggested it may be time for "a new round of outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin, either by Zelensky or other countries," the two officials told the media outlet.

Zelensky reportedly unveiled the plan on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual session. One source noted that while allies are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary, Zelensky needs to clarify what peace might look like.

World leaders gathered in New York on Sept. 23 for the 79th U.N. General Assembly. Zelensky, who arrived in the U.S. on Sept. 22, is using the opportunity to promote his "victory plan" and Ukraine's second global peace summit.

Zelensky is expected to present the plan to Biden at the White House on Sept. 26. He also plans to discuss it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.