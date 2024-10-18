Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, Ukraine, War, Weapons, Sanctions, Ballistic missile
Edit post

Western-made parts found in North Korean missile downed over Ukraine, report shows

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 18, 2024 6:42 PM 2 min read
Fragments of what may be North Korean missile, which Russia used to attack the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, are seen on Jan. 6, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Ivan Samoilov/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The North Korean KN-23/24 missile launched by Russia at Ukraine in September contained components made by at least nine Western manufacturers, Ukraine's Independent Anti-Corruption Commission (NAKO) said in its report published on Oct. 17.

Microelectronics made by companies from the U.S., Switzerland, the U.K., and the Netherlands were found in the North Korean missile that was shot down near the villages of Myrne and Bilyky in Poltava Oblast.

Moscow and Pyongyang have deepened military cooperation as Russia seeks weapon supplies and other support in its full-scale war against Ukraine. North Korea has been supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and vast quantities of artillery shells.

According to the analysis, some of the components found in the KN-23/24 missile were produced between 2021 and 2023. Most of the microelectronic components have the markings of American companies, including Analog Devices Inc. and Broadcom Inc., NAKO said.

The non-governmental organization has reportedly examined over 2,500 components found in 30 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. Some 2,000 aircraft components were supplied mainly by the West, NAKO said.

Russia has been adapting to Western sanctions, using smuggling and various schemes to acquire the sanctioned goods.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Moscow plans to "actually involve" Pyongyang in the war against Ukraine in the coming months, with around 10,000 North Korean soldiers being prepared to join the Russian army.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
