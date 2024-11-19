West marks 1,000 days of Russia’s full-scale war with solidarity with Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Western leaders, officials, and diplomats expressed support for Ukraine on Nov. 19, the 1,000 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, extending its aggression beyond the partially occupied Donbas region and Crimea in an attempt to seize the entire country. Ukraine on Nov. 19 marked 1,000 days of full-scale war with Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that EU buildings were illuminated with Ukrainian flags in tribute to the country's defenders.

"In 2022, Russia thought its full-scale invasion would end in days. 1,000 days later, Ukraine bravely resists. On the battlefield. And against criminal attacks on civilian targets. Tonight our buildings adorn the Ukrainian flag to honor the brave men and women of Ukraine," von der Leyen wrote on X.

Patrick Turner, NATO's senior representative in Ukraine, praised Ukraine's resilience, calling it a powerful inspiration for the world.

"NATO remains by your side, today and every day," Turner said.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas highlighted Ukraine’s steadfastness and reiterated Lithuania’s continued support.

"Ukraine can always count on us. Together, we will celebrate victory," he said.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced plans for new defense assistance for Ukraine "in the coming days," calling on U.N. member states to back Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula.

"Until then, and at the direction of the President, the United States will continue to surge security assistance to Ukraine, including artillery, air defense, armored vehicles, and other needed capabilities and munitions. And we will announce additional security assistance for Ukraine in the days to come," the ambassador said.