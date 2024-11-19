Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
West marks 1,000 days of Russia’s full-scale war with solidarity with Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2024 10:27 AM 2 min read
The European Commission building displaying Ukraine's flag to mark the 1000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion. (EC President Ursula von der Leyen/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western leaders, officials, and diplomats expressed support for Ukraine on Nov. 19, the 1,000 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, extending its aggression beyond the partially occupied Donbas region and Crimea in an attempt to seize the entire country. Ukraine on Nov. 19 marked 1,000 days of full-scale war with Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that EU buildings were illuminated with Ukrainian flags in tribute to the country's defenders.

"In 2022, Russia thought its full-scale invasion would end in days. 1,000 days later, Ukraine bravely resists. On the battlefield. And against criminal attacks on civilian targets. Tonight our buildings adorn the Ukrainian flag to honor the brave men and women of Ukraine," von der Leyen wrote on X.

Patrick Turner, NATO's senior representative in Ukraine, praised Ukraine's resilience, calling it a powerful inspiration for the world.

"NATO remains by your side, today and every day," Turner said.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas highlighted Ukraine’s steadfastness and reiterated Lithuania’s continued support.

"Ukraine can always count on us. Together, we will celebrate victory," he said.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced plans for new defense assistance for Ukraine "in the coming days," calling on U.N. member states to back Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula.

"Until then, and at the direction of the President, the United States will continue to surge security assistance to Ukraine, including artillery, air defense, armored vehicles, and other needed capabilities and munitions. And we will announce additional security assistance for Ukraine in the days to come," the ambassador said.

Ukraine marks 1,000 days of full-scale war
“For 1,000 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been confronting the enemy on the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers,” Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 19, Day 1,000 of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:41 AM

Putin approves Russia's updated nuclear doctrine.

The revised doctrine outlines scenarios that could justify a nuclear strike. It implies that this could include "aggression against the Russian Federation and its allies by a non-nuclear state with the support of a nuclear state" and large-scale non-nuclear attacks, such as those carried out with drones.
7:59 AM

Ukraine marks 1,000 days of full-scale war.

"For 1,000 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been confronting the enemy on the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 19, Day 1,000 of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.