“I want to say clearly that it would probably have been right, at least in retrospect, to react more harshly to the annexation of Crimea,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a Bundeswehr conference in Berlin, reports Welt. According to Welt, Scholz said that if a more powerful response had followed, then the idea of such an attack on Ukraine again might not have stuck so firmly in President Vladimir Putin’s mind.