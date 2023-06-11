Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian proxies face water supply problems in Crimea following Kakhovka dam destruction

by Olena Goncharova June 11, 2023 6:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

After the destruction of Kakhovka Dam, Russian-occupied Crimea is facing serious water supply problems, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on June 10.

Moscow-installed head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, has been apparently instructed to downplay the critical situation. Russian proxies on the occupied peninsula lack a clear plan to address the freshwater supply issue for Crimean residents.

As a result, the occupation administration in Crimea attempts to avoid widespread coverage of the dam's destruction and its impact on water supply through the North Crimean Canal to prevent panic among the residents.

The Kakhovka Dam, the southern-most dam across the Dnipro River was destroyed on June 6, allowing over 18 square kilometers of water to sweep downstream all at once, flooding towns and cities, and creating humanitarian, nuclear, ecological, economic and other threats to Ukraine.

Numerous experts pointed out that the deliberate destruction of vital infrastructure like the Kakhovka Dam aligns with Russia's strategy of escalation management and warfighting doctrine.

700,000 lack drinking water after Kakhovka Dam destruction
The humanitarian situation in Ukraine has significantly deteriorated following the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, according to the United Nations’ top aid official.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
