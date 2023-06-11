Russian proxies face water supply problems in Crimea following Kakhovka dam destruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

After the destruction of Kakhovka Dam, Russian-occupied Crimea is facing serious water supply problems, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on June 10.

Moscow-installed head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, has been apparently instructed to downplay the critical situation. Russian proxies on the occupied peninsula lack a clear plan to address the freshwater supply issue for Crimean residents.

As a result, the occupation administration in Crimea attempts to avoid widespread coverage of the dam's destruction and its impact on water supply through the North Crimean Canal to prevent panic among the residents.

The Kakhovka Dam, the southern-most dam across the Dnipro River was destroyed on June 6, allowing over 18 square kilometers of water to sweep downstream all at once, flooding towns and cities, and creating humanitarian, nuclear, ecological, economic and other threats to Ukraine.

Numerous experts pointed out that the deliberate destruction of vital infrastructure like the Kakhovka Dam aligns with Russia's strategy of escalation management and warfighting doctrine.