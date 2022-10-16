Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Washington Post: Iran plans to send ballistic missiles, drones to Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 16, 2022 12:33 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Alexandr Demyanchuk/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed U.S. and allied security officials, that Iran is preparing the first shipment of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles for Russia.

Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar are Iranian short-range ballistic missiles capable of striking targets at distances of 300 and 700 kilometers, respectively.

Earlier on Oct. 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia ordered 2,400 kamikaze Shahed-136 drones from Iran for its war in Ukraine. At least hundreds of them have already been delivered, according to Ukraine's intelligence. Ukraine's military reports downing Iranian-made drones on a daily basis.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on four Iranian companies and one individual for the development and shipment of Iranian drones to Russia. According to Reuters, the European Union ministers will also consider sanctions on Iran for providing Russia with drones.

Iran denied supplying the weapons to Russia.

Russia has increased the use of drones to save up on high-precision missiles, according to Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of Ukraine's Air Force.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's Oct. 16 intelligence report, Russia is probably incapable of producing advanced munitions at the rate they are being expended.

Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine such as on Oct. 10 "represent a further degradation of Russia's long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future."

Russia launched 24 drones and 84 cruise missiles over Ukraine on Oct. 10 in the largest coordinated attack since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

According to Oleksii Reznikov, the defense minister, 1,235 out of 1,844 Iskander, Kalibr, and air-launched cruise missiles have been used by Russian forces since Feb. 24.

Defense minister: ‘The age of Ukraine-centrism has begun’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.