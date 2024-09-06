The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, War, Lviv, Drones
Warehouses in flames after Russian drone attack against Lviv

by Abbey Fenbert September 6, 2024 4:57 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of the streets at dusk in Lviv, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Anastasiia Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russia attacked Ukraine's western city of Lviv overnight on Sept. 5-6 with Shahed drones, causing fires at industrial facilities, Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported.

Fragments from falling drones caused fires at warehouses in the village of Malekhiv on Lviv's northern outskirts, Sadovyi said.

Rescuers are currently at work extinguishing the fire, Sadovyi said. No information has been reported regarding casualties.

The Air Force issued an aerial alert for Lviv Oblast at around 10:45 p.m. local time on Sept. 5. Shortly after that, the Air Force warned that Shahed drones were headed in the direction of Lviv.

Lviv, located approximately 540 kilometers (about 335 miles) west of Kyiv with a population of over 700,000, is considered one of Ukraine's safer cities due to its distance from the Russian border.

The region has still been targeted several times by Russian drones and missiles during the war. A mass attack against the city of Lviv on Sept. 4 killed seven people and injured 64, with children among the casualties.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
