The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Wallace: U.K. to support Ukraine with $2.8 billion in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2022 5:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will commit £2.3 billion ($2.77 billion) in aid to Ukraine in 2023, the UK’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

“Another £2.3 billion worth of support next year, and in that we make sure they have the weapon systems they need, and at the moment, the United Kingdom will go and help them buy it from elsewhere around the world,” Wallace said, as quoted by the Guardian.

The U.K. is providing their knowledge and expertise, “making sure we coordinate better air defense on the ground,” he said. “In parallel, it’s making sure that Ukraine can win on the ground, that it can push back Russia’s forces,” Wallace said.

Update: Ukraine downs 54 out of 69 missiles amid Russia’s 8th mass attack
The Kyiv Independent


On Dec. 25, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the U.K. handed over 900 generators to Ukraine to help the country survive the heating season. According to the Kyiv School of Economics, Russia has inflicted $6.8 billion in damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Russia fired 69 missiles against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure on Dec. 29, according to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Ukraine's air defense downed 54 missiles.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.