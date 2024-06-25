Skip to content
Von der Leyen reportedly nominated for second term as European Commission president

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 25, 2024 7:03 PM 2 min read
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses the closing press conference of the Summit on peace in Ukraine, at the luxury Burgenstock resort, near Lucerne, on June 16, 2024. (Alessandro della Valle/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
EU leaders have reportedly nominated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a second term, Politico reported on June 25, citing five EU officials.

Von der Leyen's bid for a second term was buoyed by the European Parliament elections earlier in June.

The center-right European People's Party (EPP), which includes von der Leyen's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), remains the largest grouping with 189 seats.

The decision still has to be formalized at the European Council summit on June 27-28, and then approved by members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

Von der Leyen will therefore have to seek support from MEPs in the coming weeks, as her bid requires approval from more than half of the European Parliament's 720 seats.

As a strong supporter of Ukraine, von der Leyen previously ruled out working with Kremlin-friendly parties.

According to Politico, Kaja Kallas was also approved as the next EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, a position currently held by Josep Borrell.

Antonio Costa will reportedly be the next president of the European Council, a position held by Charles Michel.

The decision was negotiated by six EU leaders, namely Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
