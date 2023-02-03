Von der Leyen: EU will work to allocate one billion euros for Ukraine’s reconstruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following the Ukraine-EU summit held on Feb. 3 in Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the working towards a 1 billion euro contribution to Ukraine for the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by Russia.

According to her, it is essential to commence the rapid recovery immediately.

“Rebuilding homes, roads, infrastructure, schools, and hospitals is a daily job that needs to be done,” she said, adding that it is as important as “repairing the damage that Putin’s bombs are causing to the energy infrastructure.”

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, the EU provided Ukraine with aid totaling 49 billion euros.

She also added that a new tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia would be introduced on Feb. 24, a year after Moscow launched the full-scale invasion.

Last month, the World Bank estimated that Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction might cost up to 600 billion euros.