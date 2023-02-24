Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Parliament strips mandates of 3 lawmakers from pro-Kremlin party

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023 3:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhovna Rada revoked the mandates of three lawmakers belonging to the pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform – For Life party, reported lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Feb. 24.

Three hundred and twenty-five lawmakers voted to terminate Yuriy Solod's mandate, 332 for Nataliia Korolevska, and 330 for Oleh Voloshyn.

According to the Chesno non-profit, a record 17 lawmakers have been stripped of their mandate since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Nearly all of them belong to the Opposition Platform – For Life party.

The political party was co-founded by pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, who was arrested on treason charges in April and later handed over to Russia during a prisoner exchange in September 2022.

For many years, Medvedchuk was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's right-hand mand in Ukraine, advocating for closer ties between both countries.

On Feb. 23, the Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, announced that it had seized multiple assets belonging to Medvedchuk's wife, Oksana Marchenko, totaling $152 million. This marks the latest in a series of asset seizures targeting the disgraced lawmaker and his circle.

On Feb. 7, the Security Service released details about a vast underground financing scheme worth over $1.3 million that involved companies linked to Marchenko. The scheme involved financing the Russian National Guard and Interior Ministry in occupied Crimea.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says Russia likely pushed back its deadline of capturing Donbas by months
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.