Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, JD Vance, United States, US elections, Russian propaganda, Disinformation, Election Interference
Edit post

'That's what they do' — Trump's running mate Vance brushes off Russian election interference

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 28, 2024 11:00 AM 2 min read
Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gestures while speaking during a news conference on Capitol Hill on May 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance dismissed calls for stepping against Russia’s latest attempt to meddle in the U.S. elections in an interview with CBS News on Oct. 27.

U.S. intelligence warned that Russia is using disinformation to undermine the Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ahead of the presidential election Nov. 5.

Vance, the running mate of Republican nominee and ex-President Donald Trump, is a known critic of the aid for Kyiv as Ukraine faces Russia's full-scale invasion.

"I think a lot of countries are going to try to manipulate our voters. They're going to try to manipulate our elections. That's what they do," Vance told CBS News.

A fake video began circulating on the internet that showed votes for Trump being torn up by a man in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, posted by an anonymous X account with a history of spreading Russian disinformation.

"I can call them (Moscow) to knock it off, but this is not a schoolyard," Vance said.

U.S. officials later confirmed that Russia was behind the fake video, attempting to undermine confidence in the upcoming election.

Vance also criticized sanctions imposed on Russia, saying, "They've gone off like a wet firecracker."

In another interview the same day, Vance called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "competitor" or "adversary" to the U.S. rather than an enemy and went on to say that negotiations with Moscow are "a necessary part" of ending the war in Ukraine.‌‌

Vance's comments come just over one week before the U.S. presidential election, which carries high stakes for the future of American military support to Ukraine.

‘I don’t care’ – JD Vance on Ukraine, in his own words
The selection of Ohio Senator J. D. Vance as Donald Trump’s running mate this week has sent ripples of concern around the globe, felt not least in Ukraine. One of the most vocal opponents of U.S. aid to Ukraine, Vance has an extensive back catalog of statements that might
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:40 AM

Zelensky claims PM Modi can help end war in 'Times of India' interview.

"Modi is the PM of a really huge country from the perspective of population, economy, influence and impact. Such a country cannot just say we are interested in the end of the war – we are all interested in that. PM Modi can influence the end of the Ukraine war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
1:46 AM

Russia's attacks kill 5 civilians in Kherson Oblast.

At least five civilians were killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Oct. 27 in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, which remains divided by the front line and frequently endures Russian artillery, drone, and missile strikes.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.