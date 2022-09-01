SURGe Administration and Finance Officer for the Alinea International

Alinea International is one of Canada’s leading international development firms, providing management and technical expertise to developing and transitional country partners on projects that promote sustainable growth and meaningful opportunities for people to improve their lives. Over the past 30 years, we have implemented over 370 projects in more than 65 countries.

Alinea International has two offices in Canada and 11 offices around the world, including an office in Ukraine. Over its almost thirteen-year presence in Ukraine, Alinea International has successfully implemented five international technical assistance projects.

In October 2019, Alinea International launched a new five-year project in Ukraine: Support to Ukraine’s Reforms for Governance (SURGe). SURGe is a technical assistance project in Ukraine, funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by Alinea International Ltd.

Given the current security situation in Ukraine, Alinea International Ltd. opens SURGe Project’s office in Warsaw, Poland.

The role of the SURGe Administration and Finance Officer is to help plan, direct, and coordinate administrative and program support activities, procurement, financial recordkeeping, and reporting, at the head office of the project, which is currently located in Warsaw, Poland.

The Administration and Finance Officer will lead project-related interactions with Polish government officials, as necessary, and with service providers, landlords, and other Poland-based individuals and businesses seeking to interact with SURGe and Alinea in Poland. The Administration and Finance Officer will also provide guidance to project staff and consultants related to compliance with financial and administrative procedures.

Employment Type: full-time, Monday-Friday.

Position type: administrative staff.

Location: SURGe Office, Warsaw, Poland.

Reports to: Canadian Program Director, the SURGe Finance Manager and the Canada-based finance and administration officers.

Remuneration: Fees are subject to negotiation and must not exceed established market rates.

Main duties in Administration, but not limited to, are the following:

Ensure that office operations progress smoothly by identifying needs; evaluating options; maintaining equipment; approving invoices.

Coordinate the logistical arrangements for international consultants visiting or living in Poland, including making arrangements for visas, residence ID, hotel and domestic airfares, and other domestic transportation requirements.

Coordinate the logistical arrangements for Ukrainian and international personnel participating in workshops and conferences in Poland, including arranging for meeting venues, hospitality, and transportation, as needed.

Maintain and provide historical references by developing as necessary, and utilizing filing and retrieval systems.

In collaboration with the human resource managers from other Alinea projects with offices in Poland, ensure that the organization’s HR rules and regulations are in compliance with local/national labor law.

Ensure that organizational procurement policies and procedures are in place.

Coordinate and address issues related to office rent, office furniture/equipment, service contracts, utilities, sanitation, security, and transport; follow up on renewal and cancellation of contracts.

Greet visitors to the office, as the first point of contact.

Main duties in Financial Management, but not limited to, are the following:

Provide local data on costs of goods and services in Polish regions covered by the consultancy, and assist with the preparation and monitoring of project budgets in collaboration with Alinea’s Canadian Finance Officer and SURGe Finance Manager.

Liaise with the SURGe Finance Manager on matters pertaining to project financial management, accounting, procurement, and banking, and in consultation with the SURGe Program Director and Deputy Director(s).

Ensure compliance with Polish financial and taxation regulations.

In collaboration with the SURGe Finance Manager, ensure the preparation and submission of timely consolidated financial reports for the consultancy; including but not limited to: monthly ledgers summarizing all field expenditures, bank reconciliations, advance requests, and cash counts.

Provide financial data and input for budget control and project progress reports.

Coordinate and manage advance payments and deposits for rents and/or leases with Polish landlords or agents, vendors, and repair/maintenance service providers.

At the end of the program, ensure that all rental deposits are recovered, utilities and services are canceled in a timely manner and all related payment obligations have been settled.

Monitor local financial conditions; report on significant changes; e.g. exchange rates, inflation, taxation, and corporate regulations, and recommend actions if/when there are significant changes that may affect the operations of the consultancy.

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing assigned tasks thoroughly and on time.

Preferred qualifications and skills:

Associate Degree or higher in Office Administration.

Associate Degree or higher in Accounting and/or Financial Management.

Three years of experience in administration and financial operations of an international project.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience of standard procurement and office management practices.

Excellent interpersonal skills and human relations capacity.Proficiency in MS Office basic suite of programs.

Good command of written and spoken English.

Excellent command of written and spoken Polish.

Basic knowledge of Ukrainian will be an asset.

Ability and willingness to travel to SURGe’s operational areas within Poland.

Application instructions:

A cover letter is mandatory to be considered. Cover letters should detail how you fit the opportunity, your daily fee, and current availability. Alinea International accepts electronic submissions only. Send your cover letter and CV to valeriias@alineainternational.com by the indicated deadline for applications. Please include the following in the email subject line: [SURGe Administration and Finance Officer (Warsaw, Poland): your last name, your first name].





Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted for a follow-up. We do not welcome unsolicited phone calls.

Applications received after the indicated deadline and/or without a letter of interest will not be reviewed and considered.