Senior Operations Consultant for the IFES

IFES is seeking a Senior Operations Consultant - Ukraine/Remote

IFES is a non-profit, non-partisan international organization. As the global leader in democracy promotion, IFES advances good governance and democratic rights by providing technical assistance to election officials; empowering the underrepresented to participate in the political process; and applying field-based research to improve the electoral cycle. Since 1987, IFES has worked in over 145 countries, from developing democracies to mature democracies.

Since 1994, IFES has played a significant role in promoting electoral, administrative and legal reform in Ukraine. In cooperation with partners in Ukrainian civil society and the Central Election Commission (CEC), IFES is working to foster dialogue on electoral reform, build the capacity of local NGOs, institutionalize best practices in training election officials, and ensure more equal representation in the electoral process for disadvantaged populations, especially women and persons with disabilities.

IFES is seeking a Senior Operations Consultant to ensure sound oversight of all IFES Ukraine operations. Reporting to the IFES Ukraine Deputy Country Director, the Senior Operations Consultant will provide management of all reporting, administration, procurement, financial management, HR, and operations functions of the IFES Ukraine program.

Period of performance: as soon as possible. Initially for 6 months with a possibility of extension.

Location: Kyiv preferred but remote also considered. For remote work, locations close to the Kyiv time zone preferred but not limited.

IFES Covid-19 Vaccine Requirement:

In accordance with Executive Order 14042 on Ensuring Adequate Covid-19 Safety Protocols for Federal Government Contractors, International Foundation for Electoral Systems has adopted a policy to comply with the requirements that all employees assigned to a federal contract or contract-like instrument be fully vaccinated before their start date. Therefore, all IFES US-based positions will require proof of a full Covid-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. Please note, any submission of falsifying records or misleading information would result in the dismissal of your employment application.

Job Responsibilities:

Financial and Programmatic Reporting

Ensure that donor-specified (USAID, Global Affairs Canada, UKAID, DRL) reporting requirements are met with coordination between field and HQ-based program staff.

Ensure that IFES Ukraine Financial and Grant Management is efficiently managed and is in line with IFES and donor regulations;

Review monthly field expense reports and ensure compliance with IFES rules and procedures;

Ensure field expense reports and wire transfer requests are submitted to HQ within the stipulated deadlines;

Monitor cash flow and ensure sufficient funds are always available;

Develop and manage internal tools for budget/spending analysis and assist with developing pipelines;

Support new development opportunities by coordinating and managing input to budgeting and M&E;

Contribute to fiscal year-end reporting and project close out reporting requirements in coordination between field and HQ-based program staff;

Work with finance staff to ensure that financial management and reporting is accurate and well documented.

Procurement

Oversee and coordinate procurement actions, including commodities, long- and short-term service providers, consultants, and sub-grants, to ensure they meet donor and IFES regulations;

Work with program and procurement teams to ensure procurement processes are in line with IFES’ and donor policies, understood by staff, and processed effectively;

Seek to streamline and increase the efficiency of procurement procedures in accordance with donor and IFES regulations;

Organize regular training to the team on procurement procedures and internal policies.

HR

Lead on local staff hiring, development, and annual review process;

Ensure that IFES internal records and regulations/policies are up to date and in line with local legislation, IFES, and donor policies;

Represent IFES Ukraine in contributing to IFES’ global operational ambitions and updates;

Mentor colleagues and encourage professional development of subordinates;

Seek out and operationalize opportunities that will strengthen internal communications and morale within the office;

Ensure that onboarding procedures as well as exit interviews are streamlined and well executed;

Develop and ensure compliance with standard operating procedures for recruitment of new staff and onboarding.

Operations

Provide day-to-day management of the IFES Ukraine operations team: support, direct, and guide the team as needed;

Oversee functions of administrative, financial, reporting, grant management, and procurement teams;

Supervise the financial/procurement/administrative management of IFES sub awards, to ensure that reports are submitted on a timely basis and in line with regulations and requirements.

Support liaising and responding to HQ and donor requests;

Oversee administrative functions, including the IFES Ukraine office space and its maintenance;

Coordinate security and contingency plans, and ensure preparedness of staff and office safety

Other duties as assigned.

Deliverables:

Financial reports and documents reviewed.

Financial tracking tools analyzed/updated.

List of procurement packages reviewed and approved.HR packages for new recruits.Completed onboarding and exit checklists.List of development opportunities and capacity-building activities provided to staff.

Drafted or reviewed documents, reports, and other documents.

Requirements:

Skills and specifications

Ability to complete tasks with limited supervision;

Excellent attention to detail and deadlines;

The ability to remain highly organized while handling multiple tasks under tight deadlines;

Excellent communication skills in order to be able to work with IFES program and administrative staff to identify and resolve issues;

Willingness to adhere to all principles of confidentiality;

Ability to show initiative, good judgment, and resourcefulness;

Ability to manage staff and work with senior management;

Superior interpersonal and diplomacy skills;

Creative problem-solver with proven ability to adapt and deliver under pressure.

Education and qualifications

Experience in optimizing and overseeing financial and procurement systems;

Strong background in financial administration, office management, and procurement;

Bachelor’s Degree or higher in a relevant subject;

Minimum ten (10) years of relevant experience;

Excellent management skills, experience in grant and personnel management;

Previous experience working with a development project, NGO or International Organization.

Experience working on UK/USAID/Canada-funded programs is a plus;

Proficiency in Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel.

Language skills:

Native-level English language ability, written and spoken.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their CV and letter of interest via the website .

All qualified applicants/employees will receive consideration for employment/promotions and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, race, color, religion, national origin, veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristic. IFES encourages people with disabilities and from other diverse backgrounds to apply.