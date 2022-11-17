Project Managers on the implementation of the state registers for SURGe project

Back

Alinea International Ltd. is an international development consultancy providing technical and management expertise that helps people improve their lives. We work with governments, investors, companies and communities to create lasting change. Over 35 years, Alinea has successfully delivered more than 515 projects worldwide.

At Alinea International we value equity, diversity and inclusivity in everything we do. We are an equal opportunity employer opposed to all forms of discrimination. We actively seek and encourage applications from people of diverse backgrounds recognizing that an inclusive workforce enriches our organization and achieves smarter, more innovative results.

In October 2019, Alinea International launched a new five-year project in Ukraine: Support to Ukraine’s Reforms for Governance (SURGe). SURGe is a technical assistance project in Ukraine, funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by Alinea International Ltd.

SURGe project is looking for the Project Managers on the implementation of the state registers (three positions) for the Criminal Justice Reform Office:

Project manager on the implementation of the Unified state electronic E-Notary system.

Project manager on the implementation of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Associations.

Project manager on the implementation of the State Register of Property Rights.

You are welcome to apply with cover letter and CV to valeriias@alineainternational.com till November 25, 2022 indicating the title of the vacancy you are applying for.