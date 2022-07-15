Program Director for Global Communities Humanitarian Assistance Project in Ukraine

Global Communities is seeking a qualified and experienced Program Director for its Humanitarian Assistance Project in Ukraine. Global Communities is responding to the crisis in Ukraine, delivering humanitarian, recovery, and development assistance through a community-led response. Global Communities’ response is designed with the goal of saving lives, reducing suffering, and addressing urgent needs while supporting communities to lead their own response and prepare for recovery.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Program Director reports to the Country Director and oversees the delivery of humanitarian assistance programming in Ukraine. The position is responsible for ensuring all project activities are implemented at a high quality, on time, within budget and in compliance with organizational and donor rules and regulations. This position supports the development of the strategy and approaches of humanitarian programming including partner selection. The Program Director will provide leadership and technical support to a multi-sector, locally led portfolio including partnership management, protection, shelter/NFI, WASH and cash interventions in support of IDPs and war affected populations in Ukraine.

The Program Director is responsible for the management of staff and programs in Ukraine, including program managers and the SeniorPartnership Manager, and will work in close collaboration with finance, procurement, logistics and security teams to ensure compliant and safe delivery of programming. This position is also accountable for organizational participation in relevant clusters and working groups, capacity development, support to partners and ensuring learning and adaptive management in the portfolio.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES:

Leadership, Management, Representation, Coordination, and Advocacy

In collaboration with the Country Director and other key stakeholders, oversee the development and implementation of the Global Communities-Ukraine program strategy for humanitarian assistance.

Manage, coach and mentora team of program management, partnership management and technicalstaff.

In collaboration with Country leadership identify issues for communications and advocacy priorities.

Represent Global Communities at relevant cluster/sector working group meetings as appropriate.

Represent Global Communities at donor meetings and maintain close relationships with donors through dependability and quick response to donor requests and questions.

Contribute to an organizational culture of safeguarding and a safe working environment.

Partnerships, Program Management and Development

Oversee the delivery of all humanitarian programs to scope, budget and time and in compliance with organizational and donor rules and regulations, including the development and maintenance of standard project and budget management tools (workplans, detailed implementation plans, reviewing budgets vs. actuals).

Coordinate closely with finance, operations and access and safety teams to ensure the safe, efficient and effective delivery of activities.

Incorporate lessons learned into updated SOPs to ensure safe and accountable programming for conflict affected populations.

Support and strengthen country office procedures and policies as necessary for effective program implementation.

Support the management of partners overseeing the partnership management team and ensuring standardized approaches for assessments, capacity development and monitoring, evaluation and learning of partner led programming and ensuring technical and operational support to partners.

Ensure programs are implemented in line with Global Communities’ Safeguarding Framework and international standards.

Technical Support

Provide or ensure technical support and quality oversight of program and partners in protection, shelter/NFI, WASH, cash and monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning (MEAL).

Facilitate and ensure regular sectoral coordination meetings, information sharing and learning between relevant departments.

Ensure consistency across Ukraine programs in program design and implementation methods to ensure minimum standards related to quality, safety and accountability.

Provide mentoring support to program and M&E Managers and partner organizations where required.

Encourage and supports program innovation and business development ideas and opportunities.

Reporting and Knowledge Management

Ensure the accuracy, quality and timely delivery of all required internal and external reporting, including review and/or support of drafting of bi-weekly/monthly/quarterly program reports, and success stories as required.

Promote a culture of excellence, inclusion, learning, support, diversity and innovation.

Visit project locations and partner activities in Ukraine as required for appropriate oversight and representation with up to 50% travel within Ukraine.

Supervision responsibilities.





KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Proven ability to work in a fast paced, demanding environment, often working under pressure in insecure environments.

Ability to process information and synthesize for key decision- makers.

Knowledge of partnership management best practices, including working with local NGOs, CSOs or national response mechanisms.

Strong cross cultural communication skills.

Strong interpersonal and representational skills.

Knowledge of humanitarian response coordination architecture, mechanisms and standards.





REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Under graduate degree in a related discipline and a minimum of eight years of related work experience or a minimum of 12 years of related work experience.

At least 4 years experience in a project management roleand 3 years of experience working in emergency, conflict, post-conflict, or post-disaster settings.

At least 4 years of experience in a senior leadership capacity in an international post.

Prior experience working on USAID (incl BHA), UN or other donor funded programs preferred.

Prior experience in Europe, and specifically Ukraine desirable.

Technical experience in one or more of the following sectors/areas: protection, shelter/NFI, cash, civil society and governance preferred.

Demonstrated experience managing partnerships or locally led projects (through small and large grants), including overseeing capacity assessments, capacity development plans and co-creation with local partners.

Demonstrated experience managing large teams and utilizing coaching and mentorship techniques preferred.

Strong analytical skills, including ability to gather and analyze information and develop recommendations for action.

Demonstrated ability to think strategically as well as create and implement effective processes, tools, systems and policies.

Fluency in English, working knowledge Ukrainian or Russian desirable.

A passion for the mission and values of Global Communities, and a commitment to equity and justice.





Interested candidates are asked to send CVs and Cover letters to UkraineHR@globalcommunities.org by COB July 25, 2022 indicating position title in the subject line.



