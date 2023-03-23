Back
The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for an Office Manager.
Responsibilities:
- Maintaining the office condition & manage all necessary supplies and repairs;
- Communicating with employees, solving day-to-day challenges;
- Together with other team members, updating and maintain office policies as necessary;
- Leading the organization of team events;
- Making travel and accommodation arrangements;
- Managing office vendors, service providers;
- Ordering goods, stationery, and other equipment;
- Managing internal documentation and data storage for the company including delivery processes;
- Communicating with contractors;
- Controlling and issuing equipment to journalists;
- Ensuring that all equipment is charged/to control equipment state;
- Performing such other duties as may be assigned.
Requirements:
- Strong command of English language (intermediate or advanced);
- Native or fluent in Ukrainian;
- Previous experience as an Office Manager / Assistant is a plus;
- Ability to communicate effectively with team members;
- A proactive approach to problem-solving;
- Outstanding organizational and time management skills, attention to detail;
- Good computer skills (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint);
- Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent.
We offer:
- market-level compensation;
- busy, but flexible work schedule;
- a young, international, and highly motivated team;
- internal bonuses & benefits.
Candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.
Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv, Ukraine. A hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.