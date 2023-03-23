Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Office Manager

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for an Office Manager.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintaining the office condition & manage all necessary supplies and repairs;
  • Communicating with employees, solving day-to-day challenges;
  • Together with other team members, updating and maintain office policies as necessary;
  • Leading the organization of team events;
  • Making travel and accommodation arrangements;
  • Managing office vendors, service providers;
  • Ordering goods, stationery, and other equipment; 
  • Managing internal documentation and data storage for the company including delivery processes;
  • Communicating with contractors;
  • Controlling and issuing equipment to journalists;
  • Ensuring that all equipment is charged/to control equipment state;
  • Performing such other duties as may be assigned.

Requirements:

  • Strong command of English language (intermediate or advanced);
  • Native or fluent in Ukrainian;
  • Previous experience as an Office Manager / Assistant is a plus; 
  • Ability to communicate effectively with team members;
  • A proactive approach to problem-solving;
  • Outstanding organizational and time management skills, attention to detail;
  • Good computer skills (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint);
  • Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent.

We offer:

  • market-level compensation;
  • busy, but flexible work schedule;
  • a young, international, and highly motivated team;
  • internal bonuses & benefits.

>>Click to apply<<

Candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv, Ukraine. A hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.  

