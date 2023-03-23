Back

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for an Office Manager.

Responsibilities:

Maintaining the office condition & manage all necessary supplies and repairs;

Communicating with employees, solving day-to-day challenges;

Together with other team members, updating and maintain office policies as necessary;

Leading the organization of team events;

Making travel and accommodation arrangements;

Managing office vendors, service providers;

Ordering goods, stationery, and other equipment;

Managing internal documentation and data storage for the company including delivery processes;

Communicating with contractors;

Controlling and issuing equipment to journalists;

Ensuring that all equipment is charged/to control equipment state;

Performing such other duties as may be assigned.

Requirements:

Strong command of English language (intermediate or advanced);

Native or fluent in Ukrainian;

Previous experience as an Office Manager / Assistant is a plus;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members;

A proactive approach to problem-solving;

Outstanding organizational and time management skills, attention to detail;

Good computer skills (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint);

Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent.

We offer:

market-level compensation;

busy, but flexible work schedule;

a young, international, and highly motivated team;

internal bonuses & benefits.

Candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv, Ukraine. A hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.