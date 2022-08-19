MERL Coordinator for the Pact

Pact Overview

At the heart of Pact is the promise of a better tomorrow. A nonprofit international development organization founded in 1971, Pact works on the ground in nearly 40 countries to improve the lives of those who are challenged by poverty and marginalization. We serve these communities because we envision a world where everyone owns their future. To do this, we build systemic solutions in partnership with local organizations, businesses, and governments that create sustainable and resilient communities where those we serve are heard, capable, and vibrant.

Pact is a recognized global leader in international development. Our staff has a range of expertise in areas including public health, capacity development, governance and civil society, natural resource management, poverty, fragile states, monitoring and evaluation, small-scale and artisanal mining, microfinance, and more. This expertise is combined in Pact’s unique integrated approach, which focuses on systemic changes needed to improve people’s lives.

Project Overview

Pact is recruiting MERL Coordinator for the GAC-funded project Women Included: Nurturing Growth & Security (WINGS) which is aimed at enhancing the economic security of rural women and the most vulnerable or marginalized, especially those affected by the conflict. The position will oversee and support two Program Officers with geographically and thematically divided responsibilities to ensure high-quality programming to achieve project results.

Position Purpose

The MERL Coordinator is responsible for coordinating MERL efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the work plan and achievement of the project indicators, as well as for a high-quality project monitoring and evaluation system.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Support project-level monitoring of activities through the maintenance of internal electronic and paper-based recording systems and providing necessary data for program reports and deliverables.

Maintain program data collection tools, both electronic and paper-based.

Coordinate data collection, collation, and timely reporting by the Project’s partners and staff. Provide quality assurance of collected data.

Conduct data quality assessment.

Conduct aggregation of the partners’ reports. Support partners in maintaining internal data collection tools and procedures.

Conduct analysis of the surveys, focus group results, and any other kind of research performed by Pact and partners.

Develop presentations, online surveys, etc. Support in developing training materials.

Provide support in preparation of the internal and external Project’s reporting.

Provide support in preparation and conducting of the Project’s activities.

Contribute to the development and facilitation of program events.

All other duties as assigned.

Minimum Requirements

Education and Experience:

High School diploma and 3 years of relevant experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Other local education and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Sociology or other social sciences.

Working experience in M&E or research area, with a preference for working in international technical assistance programs.

Additional Qualifications:

Excellent organizational skills and ability to work independently with minimal supervision, prioritize multiple assignments in a fast-paced environment, meet deadlines, and exercise good judgment.

Excellent communications.

Excellent skills in computing, word processing, work with tables and graphs/diagrams, SPSS, and internet use.

Analytical skills.

Fluent English.

Pro-active, intuitive, fast-thinker, team player.

To apply please send a cover letter and CV to pactukraine@pactworld.org no later than Aug. 31, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.