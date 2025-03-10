US, Ukraine charities see surge in donations after Trump’s attacks – but stress this doesn’t fill the void

This audio is created with AI assistance

For members of the U.S.-based charity organization Razom for Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Feb. 28 verbal assault on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky felt like “a punch to the gut,” as it undermined years of the country’s diplomatic support for Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russian aggression.

“We weren’t alone in this feeling, though — soon after, we received an influx of donations from thousands of Americans who were disappointed by the outcome of the meeting,” Anastasia Rab, chief advancement officer for Razom, told the Kyiv Independent.

In the wake of the confrontation, the Trump administration took unprecedented actions, including suspending military aid and curtailing intelligence sharing, which directly threatens Ukraine's ability to defend itself. Meanwhile, Trump’s attacks on Zelensky seemed to shift blame for the war’s duration from Russia to Ukraine itself, further exacerbating tensions.

Despite these challenges, volunteer organizations on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slight increase in support, as Americans and Ukrainians alike, disheartened by the political setbacks, are more determined than ever to show their solidarity with Ukraine’s effort.

But these volunteer organizations can only do so much, they stress.

People stepping up

Razom for Ukraine was founded in 2014 after the EuroMaidan Revolution and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, witnessing firsthand the harsh realities of the ongoing war and its toll on Ukrainian civilians and soldiers alike.

In the lead-up to Trump’s inauguration in January, Razom’s members felt what they described as a “deep sense of duty and responsibility” to step up to the challenges his presidency might present, with donations just one part of their broader effort.

“We’ve been working with politicians, press, and constituents on both sides of the (political) aisle to ensure that support for Ukraine continues to be bipartisan, and people have the information and support they need to craft good Ukraine policy,” Rab said.

Unlike many other organizations, Razom for Ukraine was not impacted by the recent U.S. government cuts to USAID (the United States Agency for International Development). Their nationwide donor base has allowed them to continue carrying out their mission.

However, some of the 200 Ukraine-based organizations supported by Razom's Relief Fund — which has helped over one million civilians by providing food, shelter, clean water, psychological support, and other necessities during the full-scale war — were impacted by Trump's freeze on foreign assistance, hindering their work.

According to Razom’s website, they’ve earmarked an additional $1.8 million in funds to make sure that these affiliated organizations are able to continue helping Ukrainian civilians impacted directly by the war.

While Razom says it has experienced an uptick in donations from across the U.S. and is on track to meet its fundraising goals ahead of schedule, the organization emphasizes that there are still limits to what they can do.

“​​People are clearly stepping up and we’re grateful for that engagement, but it’s really important to note that this engagement can’t compensate for the cut-off in military aid, financial aid, and intelligence sharing of the U.S.,” Rab said.

"Without U.S. military funding or weapons, I fear the worst is yet to come."

Many Americans have been watching the latest events unfold with the understanding that supporting Ukraine is not just an act of solidarity — it’s more critical than ever.

“Russia won't back down, if anything I fear things will continue getting worse. Without U.S. military funding or weapons, I fear the worst is yet to come,” Emma Atul, who has spent summers in Ukraine as a volunteer English teacher, told the Kyiv Independent.

Though between jobs and unable to donate as often as she’d like, she remains committed to promoting the Ukrainian culture she’s experienced firsthand and she says that Razom for Ukraine is always a reliable choice for her when it comes to where to donate — even a small sum feels like she's making a difference.

“The least we as Americans can do is donate to charities and continue writing to our representatives. I may not be Ukrainian or have Ukrainian relatives but Ukraine has a special place in my heart.”

Preparing ‘not only in times of crisis’

In Ukraine, where nearly everyone has lost someone to the war or has a loved one fighting on the front line, the latest news from the U.S. has been met with a quiet stoicism — a familiar response, though still one that is never easy to bear.

The priority of volunteer organizations on the ground in Ukraine remains largely unchanged — no matter what happens, they continue to search for ways to help soldiers on the front lines and ease the suffering of civilians.

Founded in 2014, Come Back Alive is one of Ukraine’s largest and most vital wartime aid organizations, primarily tasked with purchasing weapons and other necessary equipment for the military. However, since 2022, the organization has also been investing in training for the Ukrainian army.

“This helps to efficiently use the material resources the army already has, as well as to save lives,” Head of Partnerships Oleksandra Haivoronska told the Kyiv Independent.

“All these years, and not only in times of crisis, we have been trying to work to the fullest and build capacity. That's why we still evaluate all our projects from the standpoint of ‘What does it give the country?’ and ‘What does it change on the battlefield?’”

The organization allows the public to track donations on its website. Donations from foreign supporters in particular saw a modest uptick following Zelensky’s contentious visit to the White House at the end of February, according to Haivoronska.

In the first two months of 2025, Come Back Alive received more than 363,000 donations totaling Hr 545.4 million ($13 million) — an increase from the same period last year, when the organization collected Hr 452.6 million ($11 million) from 163,000 donations. The listed currencies of the donations include not only hryvnias but euros and dollars, indicating a global donor base.

‘We can no longer rely on anyone but ourselves’

While some volunteer organizations in Ukraine rely more on grants than donations, they are closely monitoring the shifting dynamics of U.S. support.

The Ukrainian Charity Alliance, founded in Kharkiv in 2018, focuses on aiding the most vulnerable groups in Ukrainian society through education, healthcare, social protection, legal assistance, and psychological support.

Going into 2025, the organization proactively began strengthening its operational strategies to ensure readiness for the challenges the coming months may bring.

“We have a plan. We are currently working on a new fundraising strategy, which will be focused on raising funds abroad. We have established a board of trustees and are selecting ambassadors from other countries who will help us with this,” Oleksii Kurtsev, director of the organization, told the Kyiv Independent.

Though the Ukrainian Charity Alliance was not directly affected by USAID cuts, its team remains "deeply concerned" about the precedent set by the Trump administration's recent actions, which suggest that international law has faltered and power is now the dominant force in resolving conflicts.

“We can no longer rely on anyone but ourselves and our trusted partners, with whom we have been working for over three years to bring our shared victory closer,” Kurtsev said.

“A strong global civil society has the power to challenge governments that prioritize only their own interests.”

Note from the author:

Hi there, thanks for reading my latest article. As an American living in Ukraine for many years, it meant a lot to me to see that many of my fellow countrymen were as outraged by Trump's recent policy turns as I was. Supporting Ukraine is more important than ever, and that includes supporting charities, like the ones I wrote about here. If you like reading this sort of thing, please consider becoming a member of the Kyiv Independent.