US officially closes 83% of USAID programs

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2025 12:36 PM 2 min read
Protesters gather outside of USAID headquarters on Feb. 3, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has officially canceled 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, with the roughly 1,000 remaining contracts to be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10.

The decision to cancel 5,200 USAID contracts comes after a six-week review of the U.S.'s top foreign aid agency, which the Trump administration accused of waste, fraud, and pushing a "liberal agenda."

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, USAID has provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid, $5 billion in development assistance, and more than $30 billion in direct budget support to Kyiv.

The agency has funded school reconstruction, bomb shelters, critical energy repairs, and civil society initiatives.

Elon Musk, U.S. President Donald Trump's ally who supposedly oversees the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has led the charge against USAID, laying off staff and attacking the agency in public, often making baseless or false claims about its work.

Rubio thanked DOGE for "this overdue and historic reform," claiming that the aborted contracts have "spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States." He did not provide any examples of how USAID programs endangered U.S. interests.

The cuts are nevertheless smaller than indicated by a statement from the Trump administration last month, which talked about slashing 90% of all contracts.

USAID cuts mark a significant realignment of U.S. foreign policy, which saw the Trump administration adopt increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Ukraine and other partners while seeking to renew ties with Moscow.

The mass cancelation of USAID contracts also threatens various Ukrainian organizations and projects across multiple sectors, including energy, education, media, and humanitarian support.

US has ‘just about’ lifted pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Trump tells media
When asked whether the U.S. would end the suspension of intelligence sharing, Trump told reporters, “We just about have,” according to Reuters.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked the president. "Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.
