US to provide additional $25 million in winter assistance for Ukraine

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Nov. 8 that the fund is intended to help Ukrainians survive the harsh winter.

“With these new funds, the United States will expand upon its existing winterization planning and response efforts, scaling up assistance to nearly 75,000 of the most affected households, primarily in eastern Ukraine where Putin’s unprovoked invasion has decimated infrastructure and essential services,” the statement read.