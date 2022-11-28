US says Russia delays nuclear arms reduction talks.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Department of State said that Russia had "unilaterally" postponed negotiations on the implementation of the New START treaty on the reduction of nuclear arms.

The talks were supposed to begin in Egypt on Nov. 28.

"The Russian side informed the United States that Russia has unilaterally postponed the meeting and stated that it would propose new dates," a State Department spokesperson said, as quoted by CNN.

According to the spokesperson, the U.S. is ready to reschedule talks "at the earliest possible date as resuming inspections is a priority for sustaining the treaty as an instrument of stability."

Under the New START Treaty, signed in 2010, the U.S. and Russia are required to halve the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers.

Under the agreement, the parties can conduct inspections of each other's weapons sites. However, due to COVID-19, inspections have been halted since 2020, CNN reported.