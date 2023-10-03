US preparing new aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden Administration is planning to deliver a new defense aid package "soon," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated at a press conference on Oct. 2.

"There is a very strong international coalition behind Ukraine," Secretary Jarine-Pierre said. "If Putin thinks he can outlast us, he’s wrong. He’s wrong. And so, we will have another package of aid for Ukraine soon to signal our continued support for the brave people of Ukraine."

Within the last two days, Congress passed a controversial last-minute government funding bill to avoid a government shutdown that did not include additional aid for Ukraine. The bill represents an important loss for the Administration as support for Ukraine has remained a priority of President Biden since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press conference earlier today that US lawmakers' failure to pass a resolution that includes funds for Ukraine is a disappointment.

"It is imperative that Congress take action," Miller said.

Further details on the suggested aid package have not yet been revealed.