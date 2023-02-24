Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US likely to announce $2 billion in aid for Ukraine on war’s anniversary

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023 5:02 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington is expected to announce an additional $2 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale war, Feb. 24, CNN reported, citing a U.S. official.

According to CNN, the package will include funding for HIMARS rockets, 155m artillery, multiple types of unmanned aerial vehicles, mine clearing equipment, secure communications equipment, and funding for training and maintenance.

The USAI package will be purchased or contracted from the industry, rather than taken directly from U.S. weapons stocks.

On Feb. 20, the U.S. announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $460 million amid U.S. President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv.

Earlier the same day, Biden pledged an extra $500 million in aid to Ukraine.

Timeline of Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, month by month
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.