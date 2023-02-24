US likely to announce $2 billion in aid for Ukraine on war’s anniversary

This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington is expected to announce an additional $2 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale war, Feb. 24, CNN reported, citing a U.S. official.

According to CNN, the package will include funding for HIMARS rockets, 155m artillery, multiple types of unmanned aerial vehicles, mine clearing equipment, secure communications equipment, and funding for training and maintenance.

The USAI package will be purchased or contracted from the industry, rather than taken directly from U.S. weapons stocks.

On Feb. 20, the U.S. announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $460 million amid U.S. President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv.

Earlier the same day, Biden pledged an extra $500 million in aid to Ukraine.

