Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, China, United States, Sanctions, Russian-Chinese relations, Business
Edit post

US includes 37 Chinese entities to trade blacklist due to national security concerns

by Kateryna Hodunova May 10, 2024 2:22 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 23, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. added 37 Chinese entities to the trade blacklist due to security reasons, including 11 of them accused of being connected to last year's espionage incident, the U.S. Commerce Department said on May 9.

The Biden administration imposed additional sanctions on Beijing after a spy balloon drifted from Alaska to South Carolina in February 2023, causing outrage in Washington and prompting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his trip to China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed it was a weather balloon blown off the course.

After the February incident, the Commerce Department shortly included five companies and one research institute on the entity list for supporting "China's military modernization efforts, specifically the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aerospace programs, including airships and balloons."

The companies, as well as research institutions mentioned on the list are prohibited from doing business with U.S. firms and are obliged to get approval from the U.S. Commerce Department before obtaining goods and technologies from them.

Subscribe to the Newsletter
Ukraine Business Roundup

Apart from 11 companies reportedly connected to the spy balloon incident, 22 were put on the list as they were linked to China's efforts to improve its quantum technology and attempts to acquire U.S.-origin items to boost domestic industry.

"These activities have substantial military applications and pose a significant threat to U.S. national security," the statement reads.

Some of the sanctioned companies are also associated with China's nuclear program or were involved in the exports to Russia.

Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during the war, increasing economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts to isolate Russia.

Expanded trade with China has played a key role in allowing Moscow to keep its economy running and ramp up its military industry despite Western economic pressure.

U.S. President Joe Biden previously announced another large-scale round of sanctions on Feb. 23, targeting 500 entities in Russia ahead of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion and following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

US sanctions Russia, Chinese companies for war effort support
The U.S. imposed new sanctions on May 1 against nearly 300 companies and individuals in Russia and third countries, including Chinese companies, for aiding Moscow’s war effort, the Treasury Department announced.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:19 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. As a result of the attack, one person was injured.
12:06 AM

Bloomberg: Russian tycoons move assets home amid Western sanctions.

Increasingly cut off from western banking and financial services, Russia's wealthiest individuals are facing a dilemma when it comes to handing their fortunes to the next generation, according to Bloomberg. Most of the billionaires who were sanctioned have opted to move assets home, the news agency reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.