US earmarks additional $500 million for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

by Lance Luo November 17, 2023 2:05 AM 1 min read
U.S. senate building photographed in 2023. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. plans to allocate an additional $500 million to bolster Ukraine’s energy grid, local media reported on Nov. 16, citing Biden administration officials.

"The United States has already provided Ukraine with more than $520 million in aid for the energy sector. We know that another $500 million is on the way," said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt.

Money will be allocated to high-priority areas such as transformers and repair capabilities.

"Vladimir Putin tried to turn the winter cold into a weapon and use winter as a tool to break the will of the Ukrainian people. I am sure that he will fail.”

The Biden administration has been working with the Ukrainian government to build a more decentralized energy system that is fully integrated with Europe and less vulnerable to Russian aggression.

Energy operator: Power restored for 438,000 families after storm
Workers from DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, restored power for 438,000 families in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts after gale-force winds battered Ukraine over the weekend, the company said on Oct. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Author: Lance Luo
