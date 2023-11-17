US earmarks additional $500 million for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. plans to allocate an additional $500 million to bolster Ukraine’s energy grid, local media reported on Nov. 16, citing Biden administration officials.

"The United States has already provided Ukraine with more than $520 million in aid for the energy sector. We know that another $500 million is on the way," said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt.

Money will be allocated to high-priority areas such as transformers and repair capabilities.

"Vladimir Putin tried to turn the winter cold into a weapon and use winter as a tool to break the will of the Ukrainian people. I am sure that he will fail.”

The Biden administration has been working with the Ukrainian government to build a more decentralized energy system that is fully integrated with Europe and less vulnerable to Russian aggression.