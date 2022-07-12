US Department of State believes Ukraine won’t allow US weapons to end up in wrong hands

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Denise Jenkins, U.S. Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, Washington monitors the use of U.S. weapons in Ukraine and is confident in the actions of the Ukrainian government.

Jenkins added that Washington regularly assesses the risks of possible illegal transfer of U.S. weapons and their loss on the battlefield.



“We are working very closely with them (Ukrainian government) in every way possible to safeguard and account for the equipment that is actually going into Ukraine, but we also recognize the challenging situation that exists,” said the official.