US defense secretary: Ukrainian military 'changes battlefield dynamics' in Russia's war

Ukrainian troops are making progress in Kherson Oblast due to their skills and strategic use of weapons supplied by Western countries, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN on Oct. 2.

Ukraine has "changed the dynamics, and it's created an opportunity for the Ukrainians to maneuver," said Austin. Secretary added that the U.S. would "continue to provide security assistance to the Ukrainians for as long as it takes."

Austin also told CNN that HIMARS have been especially useful for Ukrainians in their counteroffensive, as they employ the systems to attack logistical stores, command, and control, which takes away "significant capability from the Russians."



Yesterday, on Oct. 2, the defense secretary said the U.S. was "very encouraged" by Ukraine's success in entering the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, captured by Russia in May, according to Reuters.