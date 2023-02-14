Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US Defense Secretary: No news on fighter jets for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 6:18 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters in Brussels on Feb. 14 that he has "nothing to report" regarding the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, according to European Pravda,

Following the latest edition of the Ramstein meeting with 50 of Ukraine's defense partners, the Pentagon head emphasized that the U.S. and other allies in the West would continue to supply Ukraine with as much ammunication as possible and train Ukrainian soldiers in their countries.

Austin said in his opening statement to the defense contact group on Feb. 14 that the U.S. "will support Ukraine's fight for freedom over the long haul" and continue to address the country's most urgent needs.

Ahead of the meeting on Feb. 14, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that providing Ukraine with Western fighter jets was "not the most important issue now" though adding that it was an "ongoing discussion."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 9 that "several" European leaders expressed readiness to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and other necessary weapons. However, only Poland has done so publicly.

