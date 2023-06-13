Update: Russian overnight attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 10, injures 28

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 1 p.m. local time, ten people are known to have been killed by a Russian June 13 missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration.

Twenty-eight people were injured in the attack, and 12 of them have been hospitalized, including some in critical condition, the official said.

The rescue operation is still underway as one more person remains under the rubble.

Vilkul announced June 14 as a mourning day in Kryvyi Rih.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched at Ukraine 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and up to four Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones overnight on June 13. Ukraine's air defenses managed to destroy 11 missiles and one drone.

The remaining missiles hit a five-story residential building, an enterprise, and another undisclosed location in Kryvyi Rih, according to the regional governor. A transport facility, a rescue unit, and cars were also damaged in the attack.