Update: Russian attacks on Kherson kills 2, injures 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Kherson Oblast between Jan. 31. and Feb. 1 resulted in at least 2 deaths and 10 injuries, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 1.

Damage to civilian infrastructure including residential buildings, educational institutions, a dormitory, and commercial buildings was also recorded.

Six people were injured on Jan. 31, among them four in the Beryslav region, one in Tiahynka, and one in the city of Kherson. The following day, on Feb. 1, two people were killed and four were injured in the city of Beryslav.

In the village of Tiahynka, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a Russian attack hit a residential building and injured a 57-year-old man. The victim reportedly suffered a shrapnel wound to his arm and was provided medical attention.

Tiahynka lies on the Ukrainian-held west bank of the Dnipro River, over 30 kilometers east of Kherson, the region's center.

In the city of Beryslav, located 30 kilometers east of Tiahynka, a 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were injured while riding a motorcycle through the city on Jan. 31.

Later that day, Russian aircraft attacked Mylove overnight on Jan. 31, located in the Beryslav district, injuring a 67-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife. The couple was diagnosed with contusions and shrapnel wounds and were subsequently hospitalized.

The shelling in Mylove also reportedly damaged an educational institution and residential buildings in the area.

The following morning, at around 6:00 a.m. local time on Feb. 1, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 41 times over the previous 24 hours.

The city of Kherson was struck 64 times. A kindergarten was also reportedly destroyed in the Beryslav district, in addition to a dormitory and commercial buildings in Kherson.

Two foreign volunteers, both French citizens, were killed in Beryslav later that day. Three other foreign volunteers were also reportedly injured.

A 48-year-old was also injured in the city of Beryslav at around 3:15 p.m. local time on Feb. 1. She was taken to the hospital after suffering a severe injury to her hand.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration also reported that the village of Sablukivka was attacked with guided aerial bombs, damaging residential and commercial buildings in the area. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.