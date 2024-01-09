Update: Death toll of Jan. 8 attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast rises to 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian missile attack against Khmelnytskyi Oblast on Jan. 8 has risen to three as another body was found in the rubble, Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said on Jan. 9.

This pushes the overall death tally of Russia's mass strike against Ukraine to five, as one person was reported killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and another in Kharkiv Oblast.

The recently confirmed victim was a man in his late 60s, the mayor said. He was reported missing shortly after the attack.

Casualties in the region also included two men killed and two people injured.

Officials did not specify what Russia was targeted in Khemlyntskyi Oblast.

With the winter setting in, Moscow began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure. Russian forces launched mass strikes also on Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, killing dozens and injuring hundreds of civilians in total.