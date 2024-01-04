Update: Death toll in Dec. 29 Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 32, 30 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Ukrainians killed in Russia's Dec. 29 mass attacks on Kyiv rose to 32 on Jan. 4 as two more bodies were found, said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The figure previously increased to 30 on Jan. 3 after another wounded person died in the hospital.

It was the deadliest attack on civilians in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack against multiple regions of Ukraine on Dec. 29, killing over 50 people and wounding over 160. Some 30 people were injured in the capital alone.

Ukrainian air defense downed 114 of the 158 Russian missiles and drones launched at the country, according to the Air Force.

Russia carried out another large-scale attack on Jan. 2, launching almost 100 missiles and 35 drones, killing at least five people and injuring at least 130.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all of the drones, as well as 72 missiles.