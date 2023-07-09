Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 9 killed in Russian attack on Lyman, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 9, 2023 10:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian rocket attack on the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast has risen to nine, with 12 people injured, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on the morning of July 9.

Russian troops targeted Lyman with the Smerch multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at 10 a.m. on July 8, damaging a home and a store in a neighborhood with private residences.

According to the Interior Ministry, Russian forces also attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast with the Smerch MLRS overnight on July 9, but there were no casualties.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on July 9, 2023. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)

Over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast also killed a person in Avdiivka and injured another one in Zakitne, Kyrylenko reported. A total of 13 people have been injured across the oblast over the past day, the governor said.

Interior Ministry reported that Russian attacks also damaged 16 civilian infrastructure facilities over the past 24 hours.

‘It’s a lottery’: How Ukraine’s assault brigade counterattacks near Bakhmut
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent spent a day with soldiers from the 80th Separate Assault Brigade in June, and the story is comprised of interviews with them about their experience near Bakhmut. The soldiers are identified by their names or callsigns, and their deployment locations are not reveal…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.