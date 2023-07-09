Update: 9 killed in Russian attack on Lyman, Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian rocket attack on the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast has risen to nine, with 12 people injured, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on the morning of July 9.

Russian troops targeted Lyman with the Smerch multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at 10 a.m. on July 8, damaging a home and a store in a neighborhood with private residences.

According to the Interior Ministry, Russian forces also attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast with the Smerch MLRS overnight on July 9, but there were no casualties.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on July 9, 2023. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)

Over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast also killed a person in Avdiivka and injured another one in Zakitne, Kyrylenko reported. A total of 13 people have been injured across the oblast over the past day, the governor said.

Interior Ministry reported that Russian attacks also damaged 16 civilian infrastructure facilities over the past 24 hours.