Update: 43 injured in Russian attack on Pervomaiskyi, Kharkiv Oblast

As of around 6:30 p.m. local time, 43 people are known to have been wounded in Russia's July 4 attack on Kharkiv Oblast's Pervomaiskyi, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Among the injured are 12 children, with the youngest being only three months old, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Russian forces hit the town's center in the afternoon with an Iskander missile, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said, adding that there were no military facilities nearby - only residential buildings.

Nine apartment buildings were damaged in the attack, Syniehubov said on national television.

Pervomaiskyi lies some 80 kilometers south of the regional capital, Kharkiv. The oblast is subjected to daily strikes by the Russian military due to its proximity to the Russo-Ukrainian border.