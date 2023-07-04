Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 43 injured in Russian attack on Pervomaiskyi, Kharkiv Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova July 4, 2023 6:38 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on the town of Pervomaiskyi, Kharkiv Oblast, on July 4, 2023. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of around 6:30 p.m. local time, 43 people are known to have been wounded in Russia's July 4 attack on Kharkiv Oblast's Pervomaiskyi, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Among the injured are 12 children, with the youngest being only three months old, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Russian forces hit the town's center in the afternoon with an Iskander missile, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said, adding that there were no military facilities nearby - only residential buildings.

Nine apartment buildings were damaged in the attack, Syniehubov said on national television.

Pervomaiskyi lies some 80 kilometers south of the regional capital, Kharkiv. The oblast is subjected to daily strikes by the Russian military due to its proximity to the Russo-Ukrainian border.

Halushka, Shevchuk: A call to put Russian assets toward Ukraine’s reconstruction
Last week, the U.K. co-hosted the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Held on June 20-21, the event was dedicated to mobilizing the public and private sectors for Ukraine’s recovery. While a lot of brilliant plans were voiced, the elephant in the room remained the question of who will
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Halushka
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
