UPDATE: 32 killed by Russian strike on civilian convoy in Zaporizhzhia

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, one more person who had been injured in the Step. 30 attack died in hospital on Oct. 8.

On the morning of Sept. 30, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a line of civilian cars on the way out of the oblast's capital Zaporizhzhia.

Russia has intensified attacks on the city after claiming to have annexed Zaporizhzhia Oblast, along with three other partially occupied Ukrainian regions. Unlike in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts, Zaporizhzhia is the only regional capital claimed to have been annexed that remains under Ukrainian control.

