Update: 3 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia

As of 7 p.m. local time, three people are confirmed to have been killed and another 19 injured in Russia’s April 5 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, the regional administration reported.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine’s southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

Among the injured were two journalists and a nine-year-old boy, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported earlier.

Four victims are in severe condition, the regional administration said, adding that information on the consequences of the attack is still being established.

According to the National Police, Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with three missiles first and then launched two more missiles. The second strike occurred in around 40 minutes when first responders were already working on the scene, said Fedorov.

Three apartment buildings, at least 10 houses, stores, and a dormitory were damaged, according to the local authorities.