Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia, Russian attack, War, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Update: 3 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia

by Dinara Khalilova April 5, 2024 8:26 PM 1 min read
A store damaged by a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on April 5, 2024.(Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

As of 7 p.m. local time, three people are confirmed to have been killed and another 19 injured in Russia’s April 5 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, the regional administration reported.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine’s southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

Among the injured were two journalists and a nine-year-old boy, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported earlier.

Four victims are in severe condition, the regional administration said, adding that information on the consequences of the attack is still being established.

According to the National Police, Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with three missiles first and then launched two more missiles. The second strike occurred in around 40 minutes when first responders were already working on the scene, said Fedorov.

Three apartment buildings, at least 10 houses, stores, and a dormitory were damaged, according to the local authorities.

How thousands of Ukrainian children cope with losing parents to war
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent spoke with children under the permission of one of their surviving parents. At the age of 11, Arina Pervunina saw Russian troops killing her father. She and her younger brother were caught behind enemy lines at their grandparents’ house in Kherson Oblast shortly…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:53 PM

Bloomberg: Western sanctions curb Turkey's trade with Russia.

Turkish machinery exporters, who benefited from the surge in sales to Russia last year, may see their revenues drop by $1 billion in 2024 due to "ambiguous" sanctions, Bloomberg said, citing Kutlu Karavelioglu, the chairperson of the Machinery Exporters' Association.
1:09 PM

Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine.

Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.