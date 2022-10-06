Update: 2 people killed following Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, one woman was killed at the site of the attack while another died en route to the city hospital. Russian forces targeted a number of high-rises in Zaporizhzhia early on Oct. 6. At least five people are still trapped under the rubble as of 8 a.m. local time while "a lot of people have been rescued, including a three-year-old girl." The girl is currently at the hospital. The rescue operation continues.