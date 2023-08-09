Update: 2 killed, 1 resuscitated after Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people have been confirmed killed in a Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia while one civilian previously reported as dead was resuscitated, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Aug. 9.

"First there was information about the three dead. Fortunately, one person was resuscitated," Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

At least seven people were injured in the attack that damaged a church and several other buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, the minister said.

According to Klymenko, the emergency services put out a fire in a commercial building, after which the police conducted a search of its premises, finding no dead or injured.