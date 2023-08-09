Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 2 killed, 1 resuscitated after Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia

by Martin Fornusek August 9, 2023 10:46 PM 1 min read
Emergency services eliminate the consequences of a Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 9, 2023. (Source: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people have been confirmed killed in a Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia while one civilian previously reported as dead was resuscitated, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Aug. 9.

"First there was information about the three dead. Fortunately, one person was resuscitated," Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

At least seven people were injured in the attack that damaged a church and several other buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, the minister said.

According to Klymenko, the emergency services put out a fire in a commercial building, after which the police conducted a search of its premises, finding no dead or injured.

At least 3 killed in Russian missile strike against Zaporizhzhia
At least three people have been killed in a Russian strike against Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 9, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.