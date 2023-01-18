Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Update: 17 killed, including 4 children, in Brovary helicopter crash

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 2:43 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that as of 2 p.m., 17 people, including four children, were killed in the helicopter crash in Brovary on Jan. 18.

The helicopter crashed next to a kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv, starting a fire, on the morning of Jan. 18.

The crash of the State Emergency Service helicopter killed all nine people that were onboard. They were six employees of the Interior Ministry, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, the ministry's secretary Yuriy Lubkovych, and three emergency service personnel.

According to the agency, 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, earlier reported that 30 people were injured, including 12 children.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
