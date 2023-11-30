Update: 1 dead in Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was reported dead in a Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district overnight on Nov. 30 after a body was found in the rubble, the State Emergency Service reported.

The body was found in the ruins of a damaged residential building in Novohrodivka. Emergency services said they are still searching for four other people under the rubble.

Russian forces launched eight S-300 missiles on Ukraine overnight, aiming six of them against Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk district.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in his morning report that 10 people, including four children, were injured in the attack.

The State Emergency Service said that five people were reported as wounded in Novohrodivka itself.

The three towns lie not far from the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.