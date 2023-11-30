Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 1 dead in Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek November 30, 2023 11:44 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 30, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was reported dead in a Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district overnight on Nov. 30 after a body was found in the rubble, the State Emergency Service reported.

The body was found in the ruins of a damaged residential building in Novohrodivka. Emergency services said they are still searching for four other people under the rubble.

Russian forces launched eight S-300 missiles on Ukraine overnight, aiming six of them against Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk district.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in his morning report that 10 people, including four children, were injured in the attack.

The State Emergency Service said that five people were reported as wounded in Novohrodivka itself.

The three towns lie not far from the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.