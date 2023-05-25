Ukraine reportedly shoots down all Russian aerial targets during May 25 Kyiv attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all the Russian aerial targets in an early morning Russian strike on Kyiv on May 25, according to preliminary information reported by Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko.

Russian forces used drones in their 12th mass attack against Kyiv since the beginning of May which lasted over three hours, Popko said, adding that "all potential strikes on Kyiv have been prevented."

He did not provide any further information at the time of the publication.

Air defense was at work in the early hours of May 25, according to Kyiv Oblast Military Administration. An air raid alert has been activated in most of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts, as well as western regions.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast, firing more than 84 rounds from various types of artillery weapons, according to the Ukrainian military.



