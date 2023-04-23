Ukrainian forces down Russian Mi-24 helicopter

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense downed a Russian Mi-24 helicopter, and four drones, including Orlan-10 and Zala Russian-made reconnaissance drones, as well as two kamikaze drones, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit four more concentrations of Russian troops and equipment, two ammunition depots, and other two key Russian sites, according to the General Staff's post. The Kyiv Independent was unable to independently verify this at the time of publication.

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled 58 Russian attacks in those directions on April 22, according to the military.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has launched eight missiles, 37 airstrikes, and at least 45 MLRS attacks targeting Ukraine's military positions as well as civilian infrastructure.

The General Staff warns that the threat of Russia's air and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.