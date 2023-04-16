Official: Russian army shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injures 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces on April 16 shelled the city of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivska community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 2 civilians, Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of Nikopol’s military administration, reported.

As a result of the shelling, the church, 5 private residential buildings, 4 farm buildings, two cars, and power transmission lines were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that the Russians shelled the region twice during the day.

According to a report by the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, as of April 4, 181 people had been killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and 556 civilians had been injured due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.