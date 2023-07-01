Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reconstruction Ministry: UNDP transfers 430 generators to Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2023 8:20 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) transferred 430 generators purchased with funds from the Japanese government for Kherson Oblast, the Reconstruction Ministry reported on July 1.

"We will immediately transfer the generators provided by our partners to the places, so that the communities can promptly resume the provision of basic services to their residents. The sooner we do it, the sooner conditions will be ensured for Ukrainians to return to their homes," Deputy Minister Anna Yurchenko said.

According to Yurchenko, the Reconstruction Ministry will continue to coordinate with the UNDP to provide enough generators to Ukraine's oblasts.

Kherson Oblast is one of several regions that was devastated by the humanitarian and ecological disaster which followed the Kakhovka dam's destruction on June 6.

Ukraine is also preparing for the possibility that Russia will resume mass missile and drone strikes in the fall and winter targeting the country's energy infrastructure, Yurchenko added.

This UNDP plans to transfer more than one thousand generators purchased for the needs of 15 regions of Ukraine, according to the Reconstruction Ministry.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
