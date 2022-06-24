Zelensky’s fleece sells for $110,000 at Ukraine fundraiser in London.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 7, 2022 9:32 am
The Telegraph reported that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called President Volodymyr Zelensky "one of the most incredible leaders of modern times," as he encouraged attendees of the Brave Ukraine fundraiser to donate for humanitarian aid. “Support Ukraine tonight my friends so that great ancient European capital Kyiv can never be threatened again, and that Ukraine can be whole and free once more,” he said at the event.