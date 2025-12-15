European leaders present six-point security, recovery plan for Ukraine.

European leaders said Dec. 15 that "significant progress" had been made after two days of peace talks in Berlin and presented a plan for security guarantees and economic recovery support for Ukraine as part of an agreement to end Russia's war.

In a joint statement, the leaders outlined a six-point framework that combined long-term military support, a European-led and U.S.-supported multinational force operating inside Ukraine, and legally binding commitments to respond to any future armed attack.

Under the first commitment, Europe and the United States would provide sustained and significant support to rebuild Ukraine's armed forces. Ukraine's military would be maintained at a peacetime level of 800,000 troops to deter future aggression and defend its territory.

The second point of the framework called for a European-led multinational force, made up of contributions from willing nations within the Coalition of the Willing and supported by the U.S. The force would help regenerate Ukraine's armed forces, secure its skies and seas, and operate inside Ukraine.

Under the third commitment, the U.S. would lead a ceasefire monitoring and verification system with international participation. The system would provide early warning of any renewed attacks, identify violations, and help coordinate responses. It would also include a process aimed at reducing tensions and preventing escalation.

The fourth point included a legally binding commitment, subject to national approval, for participating countries to take action if Ukraine were attacked again. Those actions could include the use of armed force, as well as intelligence, logistical, economic, and diplomatic support.

The fifth commitment focused on Ukraine's long-term recovery and economic future. It included major investments in reconstruction, support for trade agreements, and steps to address compensation for war damage. The leaders noted that Russian sovereign assets in the European Union remain frozen.

The sixth point reiterated strong support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The leaders also expressed support for President Volodymyr Zelensky and said they would back whatever decisions he ultimately made on specific Ukrainian issues. They reaffirmed that international borders must not be changed by force and called on Russia to demonstrate a willingness to work toward a lasting peace by agreeing to the proposed peace plan and an immediate ceasefire.