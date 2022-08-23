Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 23, 2022

externalZelensky: Ukraine will never recognize foreign (flag) colors on our land

This item is part of our running news digest

August 23, 2022 12:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In his congratulatory speech on National Flag Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will never give up its flag for any other. “We will never recognize foreign colors on our land and in our sky. And we are always ready to defend our blue-yellow flag,” he said. Zelensky delivered the speech at a ceremony, where Ukraine's largest flag was raised on the territory of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II in Kyiv.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok