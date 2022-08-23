Zelensky: Ukraine will never recognize foreign (flag) colors on our land
August 23, 2022 12:01 pm
In his congratulatory speech on National Flag Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will never give up its flag for any other. “We will never recognize foreign colors on our land and in our sky. And we are always ready to defend our blue-yellow flag,” he said. Zelensky delivered the speech at a ceremony, where Ukraine's largest flag was raised on the territory of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II in Kyiv.