Zelensky to dismiss 28 officials from Security Service
This item is part of our running news digest
July 19, 2022 12:22 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In his evening address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will dismiss 28 officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The announcement came after Zelensky initiated the dismissal of SBU chief Ivan Bakanov earlier today. On July 17, Zelensky suspended Bakanov along with Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova from their duties due to the high number of suspected high treason and collaborative activities of law enforcement employees.