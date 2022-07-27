Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalZelensky to dismiss 28 officials from Security Service

This item is part of our running news digest

July 19, 2022 12:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In his evening address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will dismiss 28 officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The announcement came after Zelensky initiated the dismissal of SBU chief Ivan Bakanov earlier today. On July 17, Zelensky suspended Bakanov along with Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova from their duties due to the high number of suspected high treason and collaborative activities of law enforcement employees.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok